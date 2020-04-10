Atlantic White Shark Conservancy Expands Online Enrichment

CHATHAM – The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy has announced an expanded continuation of its online enrichment offerings for home-bound followers.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent school closures, the conservancy began a daily Facebook Live stream “Shark Story Hour” aimed at home-bound students in which a staff member read a shark-themed book each day at 10 a.m., followed by a question-and-answer session.

“The viewership and positive feedback we received for ‘Shark Story Hour’ has been tremendous,” said CEO, Cynthia Wigren.

“Since we first launched that free offering last month, the demand for online enrichment activities has grown. We have been working with Dr. Greg Skomal for years now and he has generously agreed to make himself available to help us expand our online educational activities.”

The first “Shark Story Hour” was viewed by over 125,000 Facebook-users from across the country.

“We are constantly looking for ways to share research with anyone interested,” said Wigren.

“Greg has been leading white shark research off the coast of Cape Cod since 2009 and we are fortunate he shares our enthusiasm for science-driven education.”

The live stream can be found on the conservancy’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/atlanticwhiteshark.