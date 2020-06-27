Atlantic White Shark Conservancy Launches Shark Run Challenge

CHATHAM – The Atlantic Shark Conservancy has announced its inaugural Shark Challenge Run/Walk fundraiser.

Runners, walkers, bikers and swimmers are being challenged by AWSC to help support shark and ocean conservation by enduring a week of physical training.

The idea came when one of the AWSC’s research technician’s father was discussing events cancelled due to COVID-19.

“We are excited to launch a fundraiser that is also a way to get people active this season,” said Cynthia Wigren, the Conservancy’s founder.

“This was a great way to get people out and about but not have them gathering in groups.”

Registered participants will complete one of five distance events organized by the AWSC and get a chance to name a tagged white shark, win an autographed copy of “The Shark Handbook” by scientist Dr. Greg Skomal, or win other shark-themed prizes.

Other prizes include a bottle of Spicy Shark hot sauce, a Cape Clasp shark bracelet, a Snowy Owl JAWS coffee, a Cape Shark hat, an Amelia Rose shark necklace, Cape Cod Nail polish, AWSC gear, Brooks Beanie, or Brooks shoes.

The five distance options can either be done in a single day or over the course of the week of the event:

Shark Pup – A 10 mile walk or run.

Mako – Marathon walk or run of 26.2 miles.

Black Tip – A 50 mile walk or run.

Hammerhead – Iron Distance of a 2.4 mile swim, biking 112 miles, and a 26.2 mile run.

Great White – Double Iron Distance of a 4.8 mile swim, biking 224 miles, and a 52.4 mile run.

“We created these distances that really could appeal to anyone. The shark pup distance, which is the one that I’ve signed up for, is ten miles of walking or running through a week period of time. So it’s something that families can do together and just get out and be active as we’re seeing nice weather again,” said Wigren.

Wigren said that depending on the success of the challenge, she would like to see the event become an annual fundraiser.

“It would be great to be able to do something like this annually. It’s structured right now so that people can get out and about and do it on their own, but if at some point we’re able to gather in groups again, then it can be something we can bring people together for to cover these different distances,” said Wigren.

Entrants register with a tax deductible $60 donation to the AWSC.

Participants will receive an event T-shirt.

Once participants finish their distances, they can submit their name and distance via email to sharkchallenge@atlanticwhiteshark.org to be entered into the drawing for raffle prizes.

The Challenge will run from July 19 to 26.

Participants can register at www.atlanticwhiteshark.org/shark-challenge.