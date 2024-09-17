Attorney General Sends Letter to Dennis on HAC Shelter Proposal

DENNIS – The State Attorney General’s office has offered its thoughts on a dispute in Dennis over a potential family shelter by Housing Assistance at a former nursing home on Love Lane.

The office has submitted a letter to the town’s planning board saying that the project should fall under the Dover Amendment’s educational use requirement, which would permit it certain zoning exemptions.

“The Dover Amendment creates a wide umbrella of protection for educational uses of land, and in the view of the Attorney General, HAC’s proposal falls comfortably within its spread,” wrote the office letter.

The board has appealed the project over traffic issues, with some members and residents also concerned whether it would serve primarily migrants instead of locals. The Cape Cod Commission said it would not have a regional impact.

HAC is looking to house up to 79 families at the site meant to consolidate their three shelters in Hyannis, Bourne and Falmouth.

The full letter can be read here.