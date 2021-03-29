Audio: Health Expert Addresses Vaccine Hesitancy

HYANNIS – Health experts with the Association of American Medical Colleges recently addressed concerns that some residents have about COVID-19 vaccinations.

Executive Director at the AAMC Research and Action Institute Dr. Atul Grover said that the percentage of citizens who need to be vaccinated in order to reach herd immunity is 90 percent of the currently eligible population.

“To get to this herd immunity goal — when you have less of a risk of somebody who’s infected actually passing it on to anybody else and then propagating the infection through the community — we need to have about 70 to 80 percent of people vaccinated,” said Dr. Grover.

“And because we’re only doing adults at this point, we really need to have almost 90 percent of adults either vaccinated or have acquired immunity through a prior infection.”

Dr. Grover said that the goal has become more and more attainable as vaccine supply continues to increase since the first doses began making their way to the population at the end of last year.

However, Dr. Grover said that many Americans are still hesitant to receive a shot, with 1 in 5 healthcare workers nationwide reluctant to receive the vaccine.

He said that the fast-paced vaccine development process still followed usual vaccine safety guidelines.

“There is no way to catch COVID from these vaccines,” said Grover.

“These have now gone through preclinical, phase 1, phase 2 and phase 3 trials in which we’ve seen in tens of thousands of wonderful volunteers for these studies that each of these three vaccines has proven to be safe and effective. And pretty effective and comparable to other vaccines we have in our arsenal for other diseases.”

The currently approved brands of COVID-19 vaccine include doses from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson in the United States.

More information on vaccine distribution on Cape Cod and the Islands can be found here.

The full interview with Dr. Atul Grover can be found below.