Audio: The Cape Symphony 60th Anniversary Concerts

March 30, 2022

The Cape Symphony Artistic Director Jung-Ho Pak

HYANNIS – The Cape Symphony is celebrating 60 years of music on Cape Cod with a series of special concerts this weekend. 

In an interview with CapeCod.com, Cape Symphony’s Executive Director Michael Albaugh and Artistic Director Jung-Ho Pak said that the concerts on April 2 and 3 will feature pieces from Mozart, Tchaikovsky, Ralph Vaughn Williams, and a performance by pianist Jon Nakamatsu.

Pak said that the performances look to recreate the inaugural concert the symphony had planned six decades ago, and has even invited soprano Abigail Rethwisch to sing the same arias opera star Beverly Sills was asked to in 1962. 

The Cape Symphony’s webpage on the special concert shows can be found here.

The full interview with Albaugh and Pak can be found below:

About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


