State Announces New Grants for Small Businesses

HYANNIS – Governor Charlie Baker recently announced a second round of grants totaling $67.4 million for small businesses through the COVID-19 Small Business Grant Program.

The program is administered by the Massachusetts Growth Capital Corporation.

A new program administered by the MGCC, the Sector-Specific Small Business Relief Grant Program, is also now accepting applications from businesses in industries most impacted by the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Restaurants and bars, beauty and personal services, health care and retail are among the top sectors that will benefit from the program, said the Baker-Polito Administration.

Both of the programs are part of a recently announced $668 million relief package.

The Administration said that 50 percent of the businesses who have been notified of their successful grant application are owned by minorities and 48 percent are owned by women.

For the new program, the MGCC is continuing to review previous applicants and will award funds over the coming weeks.

Businesses that have already applied to the Small Business Grant Program do not need to reapply to the new program, said the Administration.

The new Sector-Specific Small Business Relief Grant Program will provide grants up to $75,000, but not more than three months of operating expenses.

The funds are to be used for payroll and employee benefit costs, mortgage interest, rent, utilities and interest on other debt obligations, said the Administration.

Applications through the new program’s online portal will be accepted until Friday, January 15, with awards expected to be announced in February.