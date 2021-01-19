Baker Nominates New Superior Court Associate Justice

HYANNIS – Governor Charlie Baker recently nominated Kristen Buxton as Associate Justice of the Superior Court.

Buxton has over 24 years of legal experience, and has served since 1996 as an Assistant District Attorney in the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.

“Attorney Buxton’s decades of experience before the District and Superior Courts have prepared her well to serve as an Associate Justice of the Superior Court,” said Baker in a statement.

“I am pleased to submit this candidate to the Governor’s Council for their advice and consent.”

From 1996 to 2000, Buxton prosecuted cases before the Lynn District Court pertaining to misdemeanors and felony crimes, including domestic violence, larceny and operating under the influence.

She also served as Supervisor for the Lynn District Court between January and October of 2000 before transitioning to prosecute cases before the Superior Court.

Since 2019, Buxton has served as Chief Homicide Prosecutor for the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.

Buxton earned her Juris Doctorate from Tulane Law School and her Bachelor’s Degree from Colgate University.