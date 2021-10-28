Baker: Post-Storm, Think of Others at the Gas Pump

HYANNIS – With power outages still impacting local residents and businesses on Cape Cod, Governor Charlie Baker said that those in need of gas should think of others while they’re at the pump.

“If you don’t need to fill it all the way up,” Baker said Wednesday, “fill it halfway up, or three-quarters of the way up, so that whoever is behind you has an opportunity to fill up as well.”

Gas has been in high demand as outages continue to be resolved by utility providers. Commuters and those looking to refuel their generators have had to deal with gas stations who lack power to provide gasoline.

Baker reiterated that the power outage situation is one that takes time to resolve; he had warned Massachusetts residents that it could still take a few days for a full restoration.

“When we talk about a multi-day event, we’re not talking about many multi-days,” Baker said.

“We’re talking about something that’s going to take a few days to clean up.”