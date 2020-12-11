Baker Sends Police Accountability Bill Back to Lawmakers

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker returned a police accountability bill to state lawmakers Thursday, asking for changes before he can sign the legislation.

A key element of the long-debated bill is the creation of a civilian-led commission to standardize the certification, training and decertification of police officers.

In a letter to lawmakers Thursday, Baker praised the bill overall, but said there are elements that introduce barriers to public safety, including a proposed moratorium on facial recognition technology.

Baker, who filed his own police accountability bill in January, said he won’t sign the bill unless lawmakers address his concerns.