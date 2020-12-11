You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Baker Sends Police Accountability Bill Back to Lawmakers

Baker Sends Police Accountability Bill Back to Lawmakers

December 11, 2020

Gov. Charlie Baker

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker returned a police accountability bill to state lawmakers Thursday, asking for changes before he can sign the legislation.

A key element of the long-debated bill is the creation of a civilian-led commission to standardize the certification, training and decertification of police officers.

In a letter to lawmakers Thursday, Baker praised the bill overall, but said there are elements that introduce barriers to public safety, including a proposed moratorium on facial recognition technology.

Baker, who filed his own police accountability bill in January, said he won’t sign the bill unless lawmakers address his concerns.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 