You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Baker Signs Supplemental Budget to Boost Pandemic Response

Baker Signs Supplemental Budget to Boost Pandemic Response

February 15, 2022

BOSTON (AP) — Governor Charlie Baker has signed into law a $101 million supplemental budget to boost coronavirus testing across the state, offer masks in a variety of settings, and provide additional funding for a state COVID-19 emergency paid sick leave program.

The budget signed over the weekend issues about $76 million for testing as well as masks for schools, nursing homes, early intervention workers, and homeless shelters.

The sick leave program, which also got an additional $25 million boost, provides reimbursements to companies that give paid sick leave for COVID-19-related reasons.

From The Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 