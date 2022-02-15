Baker Signs Supplemental Budget to Boost Pandemic Response

BOSTON (AP) — Governor Charlie Baker has signed into law a $101 million supplemental budget to boost coronavirus testing across the state, offer masks in a variety of settings, and provide additional funding for a state COVID-19 emergency paid sick leave program.

The budget signed over the weekend issues about $76 million for testing as well as masks for schools, nursing homes, early intervention workers, and homeless shelters.

The sick leave program, which also got an additional $25 million boost, provides reimbursements to companies that give paid sick leave for COVID-19-related reasons.

From The Associated Press