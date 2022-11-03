Ballot Question 4: Referendum on Driver’s License Eligibility

HYANNIS – Question 4 on this year’s ballot will ask voters whether they approve of a law approved earlier this year that allows those who cannot provide proof of lawful presence in the U.S. to obtain a driver’s license.

A “yes” vote would allow the law to take effect next summer, preventing the Registry of Motor Vehicles from asking about or creating a record of immigration status.

Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr supports “yes” on the question, saying that the current law allows more people to get properly tested before driving and buy insurance.

“This is about being honest about what’s happening. I’m clear-eyed that federal immigration policy has been a real failure by both parties, but from the state level we’re in the business of keeping our roads safe,” Cyr told CapeCod.com.

Those who want the law repealed with a “no” vote, such as the Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance, say it makes it difficult to verify voter registration eligibility.

Alliance spokesperson Paul Craney added that the law would overtax the RMV, as they are not equipped to process foreign documents like passports or Consular Identification.

“This bill would force the Registry to be the first line of defense dealing with immigration paperwork. If you want to become an immigrant in the United States, you have to go through our federal agencies that are equipped and designed to handle immigration paperwork,” Craney told CapeCod.com.

The official arguments for and against Question 4 can be found on the State Secretary’s website here.

CapeCod.com’s ongoing coverage of the 2022’s election, including interviews with candidates, can be found here.