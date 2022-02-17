Barnstable Announces Tourism Mini-Grants

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable officials have invited local nonprofits and civic associations to apply for the town’s 2022 Tourism Mini-Grant program.

Officials said that the program aims to help the town’s seven villages in promoting new or existing events and festivals that draw visitors to the area.

All civic associations and nonprofit organizations within the town that are marketing village events to visitors or providing another visitor service are eligible to apply, according to program officials.

The grants can provide up to $1,000 per applicant, and requires one-to-one matching funds.

Previous recipients of the grants include the Cape Cod Maritime Museum, John F. Kennedy Hyannis Museum Foundation, Cape Cod Art Center and the Hyannis Public Library.

The deadline to apply is by 11:59 pm on February 25. The grants will be distributed by march 25.

The application can be found online here.