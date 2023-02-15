Barnstable County Officials Looking to Help Dredge Program

HYANNIS – The Barnstable County Assembly of Delegates Standing Committee on Finance is recommending a proposed ordinance that would add funds to the struggling County Dredge Program’s operating budget.

Dredge Director Kenneth Cirillo said a combination of charging towns low rates for projects, unforeseen maintenance, and permits falling through for town projects at the last minute has put significant challenges on the program.

“As the season came to a start the various towns—without the permits—all those projects basically got postponed, leaving us with a sizable deficit,” said Cirillo.

The ordinance would make $650,000 available for the dredge service, bumping the operating budget up to just over $2.1 million dollars.

Steady rate increases starting in Fiscal Year 2025 will also be discussed by officials at a later date.

“Our rates are still 75% lower than what the commercial sector charges,” said Cirillo, adding that the issue has been a “perfect storm” that has been building for over ten years.