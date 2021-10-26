Barnstable County Braced for Nor’easter

HYANNIS – As the nor’easter continues, Barnstable County safety officials said that they are in contact with emergency managers, first responders, and others to ensure the cape and islands are prepared.

With strong winds expected overnight, officials said that residents should prepare for possible outages in their area.

Shelters remain on a stand-by status during the storm, with a potential for activation post-impact, as well.

The statement from the Barnstable County Regional Emergency Planning Committee can be found below:

OVERVIEW OF STORM Winds are now expected to increase across the Cape and Islands slightly later than predicted, at approximately 10:00 PM – 11:00 PM. Winds are still expected to continue into Wednesday evening. The strongest winds are forecasted to occur throughout the night into Wednesday morning. Sustained winds 40- 55 mph on the Cape Cod and the Islands.

Maximum wind gusts expected to range from 65- 70 mph on most of the Cape Cod and the Islands

Provincetown may see wind gusts of 70- 75 mph Periods of moderate to heavy rain are expected to continue, especially in the Bourne and Sandwich areas. Rainfall totals through Wednesday are expected to be anywhere from 1.5 to 3 inches with possible localized amounts of 3-5 inches. Rain will transition to lighter rain with occasional showers for Wednesday morning then diminish to isolated showers and finally end Wednesday afternoon. While major coastal flooding will be avoided during this storm event, minor coastal flooding is still a concern, in addition to a risk for beach erosion into early Wednesday. The storm is still expected to move offshore later Wednesday, and drier weather is expected Thursday. PREPARATIONS UNDERWAY Eversource, National Grid, Verizon, and Comcast are prepared for the storm and have secured additional external crews on the Cape and Islands able to respond to outages and handle storm-related damage afterward.

The Barnstable County Multi-Agency Coordination Center (MACC) activated at 4:00 PM today and is ready to help towns and local agencies with resources, information, and regional coordination during the storm. Representatives from Eversource, Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR), Health and Medical Coordinating Coalitions (HMCC), and Meteorologist Frank O’laughlin will be present throughout the storm event.

Shelters continue to be on stand-by status. BCREPC will reassess the need for regional shelters during the storm and if needed will activate post-impact (after the storm passes). Note: there are 6 regional shelters in our region, and a map is available on bcrepc.org Wind gusts combined with abundant leaf top vegetation may result is downed power lines. The public is strongly encouraged to prepare accordingly for the potential effects of this storm, including power outages. If you are experiencing a power outage, contact Eversource directly. Call 800-592-2000.