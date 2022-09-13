Barnstable County Commissioner Candidate Pushes Back Against Oath Keeper Allegations

HYANNIS – Republican Candidate for Barnstable County Commissioner, and former member of the board, Ron Beaty is pushing back against claims by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) that he is a member of the Oath Keepers.

ADL claims that his name appears alongside many others in an analysis of a leaked Oath Keepers database.

Beaty, in an email sent to media and members of ADL, requested that the League issue a public apology and refrain from what he has called “further disparagement of my political candidacy for County Commissioner.”

The league has previously stated that the analysis is not conclusive proof of membership.

“It is important to note once more that an individual’s inclusion in the Oath Keeper database is not proof that they were or are still an Oath Keeper, that they hold or held all or some of Oath Keeper ideology or viewpoints, or that they ever actively participated in Oath Keeper activities,” wrote ADL leadership on their report webpage.

Beaty issued a statement on social media saying that he does not give credence to the allegations.

“I absolutely refuse to give any credence to recent news media propaganda regarding ‘the Oath Keepers’ or by dignifying any of it with a response.”

He added that he is exploring legal action against those who conducted what he says are politically motivated attacks against him.