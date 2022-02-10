You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Barnstable County Human Rights Committee Welcomes Two New Members

Barnstable County Human Rights Committee Welcomes Two New Members

February 10, 2022

HYANNIS – The Barnstable County Human Rights Advisory Commission has welcomed two new members: Daniel Beltran and Edgar Miranda. 

Miranda is a retired educator with experience directing ESL/Bilingual programs. 

Most recently, Miranda served on the Eastham elementary school committee. 

Daniel Beltran is a retired social worker with experience directing social service agencies addressing aids, domestic violence and more. 

He maintains a private psychotherapy practice for gay, lesbian, bi-sexual and transgender clients.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 