Barnstable County Human Rights Committee Welcomes Two New Members

HYANNIS – The Barnstable County Human Rights Advisory Commission has welcomed two new members: Daniel Beltran and Edgar Miranda.

Miranda is a retired educator with experience directing ESL/Bilingual programs.

Most recently, Miranda served on the Eastham elementary school committee.

Daniel Beltran is a retired social worker with experience directing social service agencies addressing aids, domestic violence and more.

He maintains a private psychotherapy practice for gay, lesbian, bi-sexual and transgender clients.