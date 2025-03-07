You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Barnstable County Legislative Branch Picks Charter Review Committee Members

Barnstable County Legislative Branch Picks Charter Review Committee Members

March 7, 2025

CCB MEDIA PHOTO
Barnstable Superior Courthouse

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable County Assembly of Delegates has chosen the members of the charter review committee.

It will be chaired by Assembly of Delegates speaker Randi Potash.

“This committee represents a broad range of experience and perspectives, which will ensure a thorough and productive review of our Charter,” said Randi Potash, Speaker of the Assembly of Delegates.
“Our goal is to make certain that the Charter continues to reflect the needs of our communities and provides a strong framework for county government.”

Members will include County Commissioner and Wellfleet Board Member Sheila Lyons, former state senator and current clerk of courts Susan Moran, and Provincetown Assistant Town Manager Dan Riviello. 

The Home Rule Charter is reviewed every five years. 

The full list of members is as follows: 

  • Dan Riviello (Assistant Town Manager, Provincetown)
  • Michaela Wyman-Colombo (Assembly Delegate, Select Board member, Mashpee)
  • Patrick Princi (Former Speaker of the Assembly, former Deputy Speaker, former Planning Board member, Barnstable)
  • Randi Potash (Chair, Assembly Speaker, Chair of the Zoning Board of Appeals, Chatham)
  • Sheila Lyons (Barnstable County Regional Board of Commissioners, Select Board member, Wellfleet)
  • Susan Moran (Clerk of Courts, former State Senator, former Deputy Speaker of the Assembly, former Select Board member, Falmouth)
  • Wayne Sampson (Assembly Delegate, Finance Committee, Bourne)
