Barnstable County Legislative Branch Picks Charter Review Committee Members

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable County Assembly of Delegates has chosen the members of the charter review committee.

It will be chaired by Assembly of Delegates speaker Randi Potash.

“This committee represents a broad range of experience and perspectives, which will ensure a thorough and productive review of our Charter,” said Randi Potash, Speaker of the Assembly of Delegates.

“Our goal is to make certain that the Charter continues to reflect the needs of our communities and provides a strong framework for county government.”

Members will include County Commissioner and Wellfleet Board Member Sheila Lyons, former state senator and current clerk of courts Susan Moran, and Provincetown Assistant Town Manager Dan Riviello.

The Home Rule Charter is reviewed every five years.

The full list of members is as follows: