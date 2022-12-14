Barnstable County Officials Raise Concerns Over $5M ARPA Grant Program

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Commissioners are expressing concerns over the approval process for $5 million dollars in ARPA funding that has been made available for application by local organizations.

The program drew 40 applicants totaling about $14 million in project proposals, much more than the $5 million set aside for the program.

Commissioners at their most recent meeting said they wanted to ensure they would be involved in final approval, with Chair Sheila Lyons adding that the paring-down process will allow them to learn more about local issues.

“Not everyone is going to get it, but there are proposals that are worth hearing and pursuing even after the fact. It might not be this year, but how can we support this effort? Here’s a great idea, here’s a great approach, as a county, how can we support this,” said Lyons.

“That is one of the reasons why I would want to hear what those proposals were, and what those touch stones were. Where we didn’t think about that, this thing emerging over here that we should really take a look at, either through ARPA or in the future.”

The County is also utilizing a consultant to track the ARPA money, as well as provide insight on where other alternative funds may be available if projects are not approved for part of the $5 million in grants.