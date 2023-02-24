Barnstable County Says ARPA Grants Won’t Meet All Local Needs

HYANNIS – With much of the $41 million in ARPA money for Barnstable County allocated, the focus now turns to the $5 million small and medium sized grant program meant to fill in the gaps as the region recovers from the COVID pandemic.

With $14 million worth of projects from local organizations applying, which gets funded will likely be informed by preparedness to follow federal guidelines with audits looming.

Commissioner Sheila Lyons said even those who don’t get approved still benefit from applying.

“If there are worthy efforts we are now aware of those efforts. I would like to think that we would be supportive of those efforts in another way if we possibly can. If they’re applying for a grant and need a letter of recommendation, we would do that,” said Lyons.

County Administrator Beth Albert added they are still working with consultants to get funds for local groups even if they do not get approved for one of the grants.

“Setting up, basically, technical assistance or meetings with applicants who may not make it through and make sure that we are providing them with all the support and information that’s available about other grant opportunities,” said Albert.

Grants vary between $100,000 and $500,000. Projects that make it through the review process will come before county commissioners in April for approval.

The over $40 million awarded to the county through ARPA must be obligated by the end of next year, a requirement the county is on-target to meet.