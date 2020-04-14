Barnstable County Health Officials Say COVID-19 Peak Coming Soon

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable County health officials gave an update on the state of testing and the spread of the coronavirus throughout the community, saying the peak of the outbreak is approaching.

Sean O’Brien, Director for the Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment, said that he agreed with Governor Charlie Baker’s projection of April 20 as the likely peak day for outbreaks in the Commonwealth.

“We know the severity of this virus,” said O’Brien.

“The Commonwealth, as we’ve been saying over the last week, is entering into that increased number of cases phase. We’re climbing that mountain so to speak. We’re seeing that really start to move forward. Just the jump from the 12th to the 13th was 2,600 cases here in the Commonwealth.”

The state saw about a 6,500 total patient increase over the weekend, according to O’Brien.

On Friday, 57 cars drove through the testing site at the Cape Cod Community College.

The site saw 33 cars on Saturday and was closed Easter Sunday.

A total of 1,733 cars have driven through the site since its opening last month.

To help minority communities who have been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus, O’Brien said that they are doing whatever they can to get information regarding prevention to the communities across the commonwealth.

“We’re looking at the cases increasing across the state. And some of you may have heard, we’re expecting that peak, the governor has used the date of April 20 as when we could be seeing our peak here in the Commonwealth, and I agree with him. I think that’s what we’re probably looking at right now,” said O’Brien.

“This virus is no joke.”