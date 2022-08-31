Barnstable Second Summer Celebration Fireworks Saturday

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable’s Second Summer Celebration Fireworks will return this Saturday with an estimated start time of 8 pm.

The annual event will be presented from a barge in Lewis Bay over Hyannis Harbor.

Kalmus and Veterans Beaches will be open for viewing.

Parking will be available at several municipal lots in downtown Hyannis, on Main Street and Old Colony Road.

Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority has hourly parking available after the first 30 minutes free at the Hyannis Transportation Center. Long term parking is also available for daily rates.

There is also Pay to Park on Ocean Street and Bismore Park.