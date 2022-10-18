Barnstable’s Broken Vault Not an Issue for November Election

BARNSTABLE – Repairs have yet to be made on the Barnstable town clerk’s vault responsible for delaying September’s primary election by several hours.

But voting officials said it is unlikely to be a problem again this November.

Town Clerk Anne Quirk said their secondary vault and regular locked offices should be plenty of space for ballots and other election supplies.

“It is in the hands of the Department of Public Works and people from Boston Safe. They’re working on this together. I’m not sure when that will be fixed but the good news is that we have more than one vault here at town hall,” Quirk said.

“I think, for this election, we’ll be all set with one.”

The vault caused delays during September’s primary when ballots were locked inside with no way to get to them, but Quirk said the vault isn’t a vital component of the election process in the town.

“If you looked around the State of Massachusetts, you would find that lots of towns don’t have vaults. They have locked closets, that’s basically what they have. So it’s not unheard of,” said Quirk.

The town clerk’s office reported strong turnout during September’s primary despite the morning delays, which they partially attributed to Secretary of State Bill Galvin seeking court action allowing polls to stay open until midnight.

