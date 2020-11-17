You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Biden Filling Top White House Team with Campaign Veterans

Biden Filling Top White House Team with Campaign Veterans

November 17, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden has announced top White House staff positions, drawing from the senior ranks of his campaign and some of his closest confidants.

Biden confirmed that former campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon will serve as a deputy chief of staff.

Campaign co-chair Louisiana Rep. Cedric Richmond and campaign adviser Steve Ricchetti will hold senior roles in the new administration.

The new hires represent an initial wave of what will ultimately be hundreds of new White House aides hired in the coming weeks.

The latest round reflects his pledge to have diversity in his staff — the team includes four people of color and five women.

By STEVE PEOPLES, BILL BARROW and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 