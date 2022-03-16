You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Biden Sending More Anti-Aircraft Systems, Drones to Ukraine

Biden Sending More Anti-Aircraft Systems, Drones to Ukraine

March 16, 2022

President Joe Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Wednesday the U.S. is sending more anti-aircraft, anti-armor weapons and drones to Ukraine to assist in its defense against Russia.

The president’s comments came as he formally announced his administration was sending an additional $800 million in military assistance to Ukraine. About $1 billion in military aid has been sent in just the last week.

Biden spoke hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered a video address to members of U.S. Congress in which he made an impassioned plea for the U.S. and West to provide more help to save his young democracy.

By LISA MASCARO, The Associated Press
Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 