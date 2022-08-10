You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Biden Signs “Burn Pits” Help for Vets

Biden Signs “Burn Pits” Help for Vets

August 10, 2022

Photo by Gage Skidmore

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) – President Joe Biden has signed veterans health care legislation that ends a long battle to expand benefits for troops who served near toxic “burn pits.”

The ceremony Wednesday at the White House was a personal matter for Biden. His son Beau was a major in the Delaware Army National Guard, and he died of cancer after his service in Iraq.

Burn pits were used in Iraq and Afghanistan to dispose of chemicals, cans, plastics, medical equipment, and human waste.

The legislation will help veterans get disability payments without having to prove their illness was the result of their service. Other health care services will be expanded as well.

By Chris Megerian, Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 