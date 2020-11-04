You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Biden Wins Wisconsin and Michigan, Narrowing Trump’s Path

Biden Wins Wisconsin and Michigan, Narrowing Trump’s Path

November 4, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden has won Michigan and Wisconsin, pushing him closer to 270 Electoral College votes and narrowing President Donald Trump’s path to reelection. Only a handful of battleground states remain uncalled including Georgia, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

Both Michigan and Wisconsin represent parts of the “blue wall” that slipped away from Democrats four years ago, paving the way to Trump’s election.

Biden’s campaign had been hoping to win back at least some of them.

By JONATHAN LEMIRE, AAMER MADHANI, ZEKE MILLER, JILL COLVIN and ALEXANDRA JAFFE

