Big Papi Elected to HOF; Bonds, Clemens, Schilling Left Out

January 25, 2022

Photo: Twitter.com/David Ortiz

David Ortiz was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in his first turn on the ballot, while steroid-tainted stars Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens were denied entry to Cooperstown in their final year under consideration by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

Ortiz, a clutch slugger and 10-time All-Star over 20 seasons mostly with the Boston Red Sox, was named on 77.9% of ballots, clearing the 75% threshold needed for enshrinement.

He’s the fourth primary designated hitter voted into the Hall.

Bonds, Clemens and Curt Schilling were all rejected in their 10th and final seasons on the BBWAA ballot.

By JAKE SEINER, The Associated Press

About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


