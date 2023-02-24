You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Community Health Center Providing Bivalent COVID Shots

Community Health Center Providing Bivalent COVID Shots

February 24, 2023

MASHPEE – Bivalent coronavirus vaccine clinics are being hosted by Community Health Center.

CHC’s offices in Bourne, Falmouth, and Mashpee will open their doors to residents 18 years old and above looking to receive the Moderna bivalent shot.

The Falmouth clinic on Jones Road will be open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays.

The Waterhouse Road clinic in Bourne will offer the vaccines from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays, while Mashpee’s Commercial Street site will be open on Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Appointments can be made by visiting CHC’s website or by calling 508-477-7090.

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


