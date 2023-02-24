Community Health Center Providing Bivalent COVID Shots

MASHPEE – Bivalent coronavirus vaccine clinics are being hosted by Community Health Center.

CHC’s offices in Bourne, Falmouth, and Mashpee will open their doors to residents 18 years old and above looking to receive the Moderna bivalent shot.

The Falmouth clinic on Jones Road will be open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays.

The Waterhouse Road clinic in Bourne will offer the vaccines from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays, while Mashpee’s Commercial Street site will be open on Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Appointments can be made by visiting CHC’s website or by calling 508-477-7090.