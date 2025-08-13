Bourne Braves have won their third Cape League championship this decade; coaching change announced in Falmouth

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOURNE – The Bourne Braves have won the 2025 Cape Cod League championship.

They beat the Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox at Red Wilson Field in South Yarmouth Tuesday, 19-to-2, to win Game 2 of best-of-3 series and sweep.

The Braves beat the Red Sox in Game 1 at Bourne, 5-to-3 on Monday.

Since the pandemic-cancelled season of 2020, Bourne has made it to the Cape League Finals annually and won the championship in three of those appearances.

The Braves have won five total Cape League titles.

The runners-up, the Y-D Red Sox, have won eight Cape League titles in their history.

The Braves and Red Sox faced each other in the Cape League Finals for the first time ever.

Bourne’s Jon LeGrande, an outfielder for St. John’s University, won postseason MVP with a .444 batting average.

In other Cape League news that developed at the end of the season, former World Series-winning Boston Red Sox catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia has taken a new job at the University of Miami and stepped down as the Falmouth Commodores field manager after one season.

Coach Saltalamacchia indicated that, “I had a great season with the Commodores. While the win-loss record was not great, we sent the most players (eight) to the Cape League All-Star Team, had 21 players drafted by the MLB, including 3 first-round picks, and Commodores’ player Maika Niu

was honored as MVP of the entire Cape Cod Baseball League.”

He added, “I would like to have stayed with the team, but I was offered a major position with the University of Miami baseball coaching staff” as director of player development.

Bob Curtis, President of the Commodores, stated that “Salty brought a high energy and dynamic atmosphere to Guv Fuller Field. The team had a record in sponsorship donations, record sales in merchandise, and a record number of full-week kids in the youth baseball clinic program.”

The Commodores are pleased to announce Jack Dahm as their new field manager. Dahm is the head baseball coach at Mount Mercy University. He has 31 years of experience as a head coach in collegiate baseball. The resume also includes head baseball coach at the University of Iowa and Creighton, his alma mater. He also managed the collegiate summer team Clinton LumberKings, in the Prospect League.

Dahm expressed that “I am honored and excited with the opportunity to lead the Falmouth Commodores into the future and continue to build on their previous success and tradition. I do want to thank Mount Mercy University for allowing me this opportunity and the Clinton LumberKings for the past five summers.”

Cape League Hall of Famer Jeff Trundy, the former longtime Commodores coach, died last December.