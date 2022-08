BOURNE – The Bourne Braves are the winners of the 2022 Cape Cod Baseball League Championship after beating the Brewster Whitecaps in the best-of-three series.

The game was a rematch of last year’s title bout and third time Bourne and Brewster faced off in the finals since 2017.

It is the first time that the Braves have finished atop the league since 2009.