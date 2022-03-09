Bourne School Employee Files Complaint Over Remote Work Request

BOSTON (AP) — A middle school counselor and social worker in Bourne has filed a complaint with the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination alleging she was unfairly fired after she asked to work from home because she is pregnant and has other health issues.

The Boston Globe reports Tuesday that Katherine Lockwood alleges that by refusing her request to work remotely, the Bourne school district’s superintendent violated federal and state laws that protect disabled and pregnant workers and require employers to honor reasonable requests for workplace accommodations.

Bourne’s superintendent said in a statement that the complaint is under review.