Bourne still working on having cannabis businesses opened after ban was lifted

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOURNE – The Town of Bourne has issued a request for applications for a host community agreement to operate a medical and/or retail marijuana dispensary. This is for eligible social equity applicants only.

The number of cannabis retailers in Bourne will be limited to three.

Submissions are due by August 22nd and can be accessed by going to the Town of Bourne website.

Bourne was one of the Cape Cod towns with a ban on recreational pot shops after it was legalized in a 2016 referendum. Town meeting voters repealed the ban in November 2023.

The town originally announced it would take applications for dispensaries last fall, but so far none have opened.