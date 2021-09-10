Several Cape Cod Towns to Hold Hazardous Waste Collections Saturday

HARWICH – Residents of Brewster, Harwich, Chatham and Dennis will be able to dispose of their household hazardous waste on Saturday, September 11.

The Harwich Transfer Station will collect waste from Brewster, Harwich and Chatham from 9 am to noon, while residents of Dennis can bring their waste to the Tony Kent Arena from 9 am to 1 pm.

Those that miss their towns collection date can still bring their household waste to any other Barnstable County Household Hazardous Waste collection day for a fee.

Non-resident registration forms and pricing can be found here.

Hazardous waste can include paint, yard chemicals and automobile fluids.

A full list of different kinds of hazardous waste, and how to properly dispose of them, can be found on the Cape Cod Extension’s website.

More information on household hazardous waste collection, including dates of future collections, can be found here.