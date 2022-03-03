Brewster Historical Society to Record Pandemic Struggles

BREWSTER – With the worst of the coronavirus pandemic likely over according to health experts, the Brewster Historical Society is working to preserve artifacts and anecdotes of the worldwide health crisis from which future generations can learn.

Executive Director Tamsen Martin-Cornell said that through their online COVID-19 Collection blog, community members will also be able to see how one another has coped with the pandemic—and provide a reminder that no resident is alone.

“We wanted to try to collect stories, photographs, images from people, poetry, you name it. Any way that people wanted to communicate their feelings on how they were experiencing the COVID-19 pandemic in their own way—in their own words,” said Martin-Cornell.

She added that the event will likely take submissions for about a year, creating a “time capsule” that can be viewed online as well as brought back at a later time as COVID cases continue to decline and health experts and lawmakers continue efforts to return to normalcy.

“And maybe we’ll sit back and wait maybe five or 10 years and decide to do an exhibit just to take people back down memory lane, because hopefully by that time we’ll be well past the pandemic and not have any recurrence.”

Some of the submissions to the collection so far include photographs of the empty streets of Route 6A during the height of the pandemic, as well as signs promoting kindness and positivity.

Martin-Cornell said that future generations may be able to learn from the collection in the same way that experts and the public had learned from the Spanish Flu in 1919 to help in the response against the COVID pandemic.

The society’s webpage on the COVID-19 Collection can be found here.