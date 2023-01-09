Local Broadband Experts Look to Healey for New Opportunities

HYANNIS – Local broadband experts have high hopes for the incoming administration when it comes to expanding equitable Internet access on the Cape and Islands.

As reliable internet demand has skyrocketed over the pandemic, Internet Provider OpenCape’s CEO and Executive Director Steve Johnston said Maura Healey taking over as governor presents new opportunities for expanding fiber connection on Cape with state funds.

“In the new administration, I’m hoping there’s renewed energy—and I think there is—about spending some of that money to connect more people and work on closing that digital divide,” said Johnston.

“Your connectivity should not cost as much as your car payment.”

In his farewell address to the people of Massachusetts, former Governor Charlie Baker highlighted his administration’s successes in expanding broadband access to Western Massachusetts, though Johnston said there is still much more work to be done in closing the digital divide on Cape.

Johnston says expanding high-speed fiber connections to the whole Cape would cost hundreds of millions of dollars, but even with more modest sums like the 40 million they received in 2009, they can make key infrastructure headway.

“With that $40 million, what did we do? We built 350 map miles of fiber connecting the 15 towns of the Cape,” said Johnston.

