Brockton Hospital To Reopen In Springtime

Signature Healthcare is providing an update about the status of Brockton Hospital.

It’s been one year since a devastating fire broke out at the hospital. Signature CEO Robert Haffey says it has been a paramount goal to safely reopen the facility as soon as possible. Haffey says this will finally take place during the spring.

The February 7th, 2023 fire started in an electrical equipment room and destroyed much of the hospital’s electrical wiring. Despite the shutdown of computer systems and elevators, staffers were able to evacuate 162 patients without any injuries.

Officials note there was a silver lining in that previously-planned renovations were able to be carried out more quickly because of the closure. The emergency department has received a complete makeover, and Brockton Hospital will also have a new outpatient surgical center.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter