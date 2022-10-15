Buckley Endorsed by Other Fellow Democrats

HYANNIS – Donna Buckley has received the endorsements of several fellow Democrats in her bid for Barnstable County Sheriff.

Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr, 14th Middlesex District State Representative Tami Gouveia and Fourth Barnstable District State Rep. Sarah Peake have all voiced support for Buckley.

Barnstable County Commissioner Sheila Lyons has also endorsed Buckley, joining fellow commissioner Mark Forest.

Buckley will face off against Republican First Barnstable State Representative Tim Whelan in November.