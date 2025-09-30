Cape Air starts new service between New Bedford and Boston

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

NEW BEDFORD – Cape Air’s daily direct passenger service between New Bedford Regional Airport and Logan International Airport in Boston launched on Monday.

Officials say the twice-daily service marks the first time in recent memory that residents of Greater New Bedford, Southeastern Massachusetts, and Rhode Island have direct air access to Logan without having to battle Boston-area road congestion and high parking rates.

The time of the flights from gate to gate is 35 minutes.

“Cape Air’s latest investment demonstrates a strong commitment to New Bedford, and further positions the airport as a vital economic engine for the region. The prospect of getting to Logan without Boston traffic or waiting in a long TSA line is sure to attract customers,” New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell said.

“With a new terminal and control tower being designed, and Bridgewater State University recently expanding its Flight Training Center facilities here, the airport is attracting more investment and more interest as it continues to modernize and grow,” Mitchell added.

“By adding New Bedford to Boston, we’re putting global travel within 30 minutes of Southeastern Massachusetts,” Linda Markham, Cape Air CEO, said. “It’s a game-changer.”

“Cape Air has been a great partner,” New Bedford Regional Airport Manager Scot Servis said. “This new service will attract more passengers, and combined with additional infrastructure improvements in the pipeline, will encourage more carriers to explore opportunities for passenger service in the years ahead.”

Monday’s inaugural flight received a water salute from the New Bedford Fire Department. An aviation tradition signifying a special occasion, the aircraft taxied under an arch of water on its way to the runway for departure.