Cape Cod Academy Launches Distance Learning Program

OSTERVILLE – Due to the rapidly evolving situation regarding COVID-19, Cape Cod Academy has launched a distance learning program.

Students, from their home locations, begin each day with either a video, audio, or written message from their teachers who present the concepts and work for that day, along with assignments that students need to complete.

Students connect via the school’s learning Management System hosted by Blackbaud, and by using a variety of online tools.

Printed materials also supplement their learning.

Teachers from the lower, middle, and upper school are available each day for instructional support, questions, help, and feedback during posted officer hours.

Students spend each day engaging in and completing work for their classes and then submit work according to teacher specifications.

For some classes, students will submit work daily, and for others, students will submit according to project or assigned work guidelines as determined by the teacher.

CCA staff and faculty have put many hours into developing a comprehensive learning program that can be complemented remotely and ensures accountability for students, teachers, and support staff.

The program is designed to simulate a typical school day.

Although the goal is continued learning, teachers focus on creating an atmosphere that is as normal as possible for students.

Gathering in virtual classrooms is critical and CCA recognizes the need for students to consistently connect with their classmates and teachers.

“I commend the teachers and deans for their foresight, hard work, and preparation to create a dynamic program that allows our students to continue their normal work during abnormal times,” said Jeff Thompson, Headmaster at CCA.

“I am pleased we had a plan in place that allows us to further our students’ education during this time, and we appreciate everyone’s support in helping the students succeed as they begin this new distance learning process.”

Cape Cod Academy serves students grades K through 12 on Cape Cod.

For more information on the academy, visit Capecodacademy.org.