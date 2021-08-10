Cape Cod Chamber Highlights Blue Economy Amid COVID Recovery

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable County Commissioners recently discussed the Cape Cod and Islands’ regional efforts into developing the Blue Economy project—rebranded to Expedition Blue—as general recovery continues from COVID-19.

The initiative by the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce aims to leverage the Cape’s coastal environment for more sustainable forms of power and economic sustainability, including developing offshore wind farms.

Chamber Chief Executive Officer Paul Niedzwiecki outlined some of the recent goals of the initiative as the state works towards recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, which he said did not impact all industries evenly.

“COVID-19 has impacted businesses across the Cape. There has been a disparity between Travel and Tourism and the year-round economy, which I think has been impacted a little more,” said Niedzwiecki.

“As we look to rebuild the economy, I think looking at the Blue Economy project to date, where it is and where it could go is an important part of that recovery.”

Leslie Ann McGee, Program Manager for the Cape Cod Blue Economy Project, told commissioners that supporting a year-round economy is a primary goal for the project, especially after the impacts brought on by the pandemic.

She also said that blue economy already makes up a significant portion of the region’s economic force, with 12 percent of the region’s workforce made up of blue economy jobs creating $1.4 billion in gross revenues.

It also contributes 11 percent to the state’s gross regional product, according to McGee.

She said that the “light-blue” economy is also a large factor, referring to the businesses that rely on commerce brought in by visitors each year who come for the coastline.

“It is wildly diverse, in the sense that there are 118 or so industry sectors that make up the blue economy. As you know, there are a lot of small businesses in our region. It employs about 1,900 businesses and employs over 20,000 people in our economy.”

McGee said that wages have also increased related to the blue economy, with payroll going up over 100 percent in related sectors.

She said that the effort is about building a positive regional identity—or “pride in place”—that can attract and retain younger generations to become part of the blue economy as well.

The Cape is also facing other issues such as housing and wastewater infrastructure, which McGee said are topics of consideration and development when it comes to the Blue Economy’s efforts towards creating a sustainable regional economy.

She said that the next steps for the effort will be continued outreach and informational programs on how individuals can find professions and training that integrate with a blue economy.