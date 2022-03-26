Cape Cod Commission Tackling Safety on Route 28

HYANNIS – After the recent kickoff public comment session, the Cape Cod Commission is honing its study on how to improve the Route 28 Hyannis to Falmouth corridor from both a traffic and safety standpoint.

Commission Transportation Planner and Project Manager David Nolan said the study covers from Yarmouth Road in Barnstable to the Intersection of East Main Street in Yarmouth, including the intersection traffic signal itself.

“The purpose of this study is to recommend key short- and long-term recommendations to address various issues that exist along the corridor, including but not limited to congestion, safety, access management and the lack of accommodations for pedestrians and bicyclists,” said Nolan.

Nolan said that from 2017 to 2021, there have been 119 crashes along the corridor, of which 26 resulted in serious injury and one that was fatal.

Six of those crashes involved a cyclist.

“Congestion, numerous access points, and lack of multi-module accommodations all provide significant detriments to the roadway’s overall safety,” said Nolan.

During the session, residents pointed out poor lighting in the area, and confusing overall roadway design as some of the perceived failings of the corridor.

Lack of sidewalks and the swell of bicyclist numbers in the summer was also addressed during the session as another issue on the roadway.

Hyannis resident Chris Greeley was among several residents who have spoken to the difficulty of driving the area.

“This whole area needs a heck of a lot of comprehensive safety work,” said Greeley.

“This has to be one of the most seriously dangerous areas of traffic and things that you really need to be looking at for a whole variety of people, from pedestrians, to bicycle riders, to people just trying to do their business. Ambulances, delivery trucks and everything else.”

Comments will be accepted through April 23. More information on the study can be found on the Cape Cod Commission’s website.

A second session will also be held later in the study timeline after the feedback can be utilized for possible plans.