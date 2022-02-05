Cape Cod Community College Hosts Free Dental Clinic for Kids

BARNSTABLE – The Wilkens Family Dental Hygiene Clinic at Cape Cod Community College (4Cs) will provide free examinations and cleanings for children ages 3 to 17, with appointments available during February vacation week.

The dental care at the clinic will be provided by 4C’s Dental Hygiene program students, under the supervision of licensed dental hygienists and dentists.

Officials with the college said that children who are scheduled for exams during the vacation week will be provided with an exam, cleaning , fluoride treatment and toothbrush instruction at no cost to the family.

A parent or legal guardian must be present for the appointment.

Appointments can be made by calling the Wilkens Family Dental Hygiene Clinic at 774 330-4371.

A limited number of open slots are also available throughout the month of February beyond the vacation week.