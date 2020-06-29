Community College Moves Classes to Online, Remote, and Hybrid Formats

BARNSTABLE – Cape Cod Community College has announced that all courses for the remainder of the summer semester, as well as the entire fall semester beginning in September, will be moved to online, remote, or hybrid learning formats.

Online classes are remote classes available anytime with no set meeting times between students and instructors.

Remote classes happen in online classrooms with set meeting times that will take place on live-streams.

Meetings are conducted through either Zoom or another video-conference software.

Hybrid learning will feature online work as well as limited time on campus involving hands-on lab work and projects while also factoring in social distancing.

To learn more about the available classes, visit the Cape Cod Community College website.