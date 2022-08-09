Cape Cod Drought Conditions Worsen

HYANNIS – The drought conditions impacting the Cape Cod region have increased in severity, according to the Massachusetts Department of Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA).

The region has been moved from Level 1 to Level 2-Significant Drought conditions as high temperatures and low precipitation continues.

The Northeast and Central regions of the state have elevated to a Level 3-Critical Drought, while Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, as well as the Western region, remain at Level 1-Mild Drought.

At the heightened Level 2 and 3 levels, state policy calls for the convening of an inter-agency Mission Group which will coordinate government response.

At Level 2 drought conditions, residents and businesses are urged by the state to minimize overall water use, including limiting outdoor watering to after 5pm by hand-held hose only, and following community water-use restrictions.

“The continued dry, hot weather has increased drought-related hazards for much of Massachusetts including the risk for fires,” said Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) Acting Director Dawn Brantley.

“We need the public to be especially careful during this time by adhering to local water use restrictions, and exercising caution around any outdoor activities that increase the risk of brush and forest fires such as barbecues, campfires, and safe disposal of smoking materials.”

Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard are facing particularly low precipitation, with average levels less than 50 percent of their usual totals, according to the state.