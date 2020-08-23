Cape Cod Healthcare Gives Update on Testing Efforts

HYANNIS-Cape Cod Healthcare recently provided an update on coronavirus testing measures in their system.

Senior Vice President and Chief Quality Officer Dr. Kevin Mulroy said that over 25,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted by Cape Cod Healthcare. The majority of people who have been tested are in older age groups in general, identified as 60 years and older by Mulroy. They are seeing the lines of ages of those infected being slightly blurred as infections in younger groups have become more apparent in recent statistics compared to the beginning of the pandemic.

“Now we really are seeing no real difference between the negatives and the positives as far as demographics go,” Mulroy said, “which kind of leads you to thinking that we’re more into the community end of things.”

Developing testing was a challenge, Mulroy added, since this has been the first pandemic that modern medical professionals have lived through. Still, he commended local health practitioners for their work in ensuring that the network’s positive test rate has fallen to 0.5% this month–which he noted was below the statewide average.

“We’ve been very fortunate here on the Cape, where some of the things that we’ve done early have made a significant difference,” he continued.

Cape Cod Healthcare saw a 14.5% positivity rate in March, when the pandemic began creating an impact on other parts of everyday life and large measures were taken. The statewide positivity rate currently, according to Covid Act Now, is 1.9%.