Cape Cod Healthcare Lead Elected Chair of Mass Association

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Healthcare President and CEO Michael Lauf has been elected as Chair of the Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association (MHA) Board of Trustees.

He will be the Association’s 84th Chair.

In the role, Lauf says he will help lead the state’s healthcare systems towards recovery after pressures that began during the COVID pandemic.

“Our patients are at the center of all we do – from large academic medical centers to smaller community hospitals, serving our patient populations with high-quality care is our purpose. Massachusetts thrives on the strength of its diverse healthcare system and the pride its providers take in working together toward one common mission, with that patient-centric approach at the forefront,” said Lauf in a statement.

“That is what our work through MHA is all about. For more than a decade, I have seen our hospitals and health systems accomplish tremendous things together, and I am honored to help lead our collaboration around exceptional patient care in the year to come. There is no challenge too big and no opportunity too bold for Massachusetts healthcare.”

He adds that he also wants to broaden care services outside hospitals, which mirrors Cape Cod Healthcare’s own services as the region’s largest home health agency.