Cape Cod Healthcare Seeking Level 3 Trauma Designation

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Healthcare is seeking Level 3 trauma designation for Cape Cod Hospital’s emergency department, potentially saving trips off-Cape for certain injuries, according to officials.

President and CEO Michael Lauf said the change would cut down on travel time for patients in need, many of which are discharged within hours of arriving at Boston centers.

“By us going for Level 3 trauma designation, what we’re saying is that we’re well-equipped 24/7 to take care of multisystem traumas right at Cape Cod and Cape Cod Hospital. The people in the field will decide what’s right for us or what’s right for a big trauma center in Boston, but the fact is time saves lives,” said Lauf.

With a service population of about 230,000 people, Lauf added that transportation time can add up.

“You want to be able to take care of people close to home. And nobody from Boston is saying no, because all those patients get sent up there and oftentimes they’re discharged within 2 hours and sent home. It puts really a strain on not only the patient but also the EMS providers and the fire companies. But more importantly; time saves lives.”

The survey will be conducted this month to determine if Cape Cod Healthcare meets all requirements for the designation.

According to the Massachusetts Center for Health Information and Analysis, Level 3 Trauma centers must be able to provide prompt care, including 24-hour immediate coverage.

For the full video interview with Michael Lauf, click here.

More stories from CapeCod.com: