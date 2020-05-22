Cape Cod Melody Tent Cancels 2020 Season

HYANNIS – The Melody Tent and the Melody Circus has announced that it will not be opening for the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Melody Tent said that many artists are choosing not to tour in order to keep their bands, crews, and the public safe, and that they respect this decision and will remain vigilant in slowing the spread of the virus.

According to the Melody Tent, this is the first season cancellation in the 70 years that they have been operating at both the Music Circus and 28 years at the Melody Tent.

Patrons have been encouraged by the Melody Tent to check their website for new event dates as well as their refund policy.

The Melody Tent said that they will announce the rescheduled 2021 dates as they are confirmed with artists.