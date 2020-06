HYANNIS – The first round of applications for grants from the Cape Cod Resilience Fund is now open, according to an announcement from Love Live Local.

One-time grants ranging from $500 to $2,000 to aid daily operations for eligible businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic will be provided.

Applications are open through Monday, June 8, at noon. During the week of June 15, grant recipients will be named.

For more information, visit the fund’s website by clicking here.