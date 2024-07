HYANNIS – The Massachusetts Lottery says someone won a million-dollar prize while visiting Cape Cod over the weekend.

Patricia Dellamorte of Fort Myers, Florida played Mega Millions on Friday at the Cumberland Farms on Iyannough Road in Hyannis.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus.

Dellamorte claimed the prize on Monday, and said she plans on investing and helping her family with the winnings.